Mpls. weighs restricting minty tobacco products

Some of the many menthol tobacco products sold at the Penwood Market convenience store in Minneapolis.

The city of Minneapolis is weighing new restrictions on menthol tobacco sales that would limit sales to adult-only smoke shops.

Public health advocates have pushed for the limits, claiming menthol products entice kids into smoking and make quitting more difficult. But some store owners are up in arms over the proposal.

Ahmad Al-Hawwari, who operates five convenience stores in Minneapolis, said 80 percent of his stores' sales come from tobacco products, and seven of every 10 packs of cigarettes he sells are menthol.

Al-Hawwari said he fears for his businesses and his two dozen employees if the plan takes effect.

"It's going to be an economic devastation for the corner store where they are an essential part of the community they exist in," Al-Hawwari said. "It's very simple math. The income won't be able to support the operation."

Al-Hawwari's stores are among 318 in Minneapolis licensed to sell tobacco, according to city data. Under the proposed menthol rules, only 23 "adults-only" tobacco products shops would be permitted to sell menthol tobacco.

Al Hawwari and other business owners shared their concerns in testimony before the Minneapolis City Council's Health, Environment and Community Engagement Committee last week.

Al-Hawwari, who owns Penwood Market and four other Minneapolis convenience stores, seen here on July 27. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

So did dozens of supporters of the proposed restriction.

"For me it is simply support for life or death," Sylvia Amos testified. Amos told the committee her mother was addicted to menthol cigarettes and died of lung cancer.

"Keeping youth from purchasing these products is a good thing but keeping them from ever being lured into trying them is an even better and responsible thing to do," said Amos. "I support this ordinance because it will help today's youth and young people not suffer as my mother did."

Most kids start using tobacco with a flavor like menthol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also says research shows that "adult menthol smokers are less likely than non-menthol smokers to successfully quit smoking."

Raymond Boyle, director of research at ClearWay Minnesota, the smoking succession organization funded with tobacco settlement money, said the restrictions are necessary now.

"Menthol is essentially a bad actor in all of this and our assessment is that if we want to effect kids not starting we need to take seriously the role in menthol in cigarettes," Boyle said.

Reducing access to menthol tobacco products will make them less attractive and less available to kids and adults, Boyle said.

But critics say restricting menthol tobacco sales could backfire and increase kids' access to them. They predict a flourishing black market whose illegal players would have no problem supplying kids.

Al-Hawwari said a display ban would be a better approach. That would mean shopkeepers could store menthol products out of sight — still selling them, but without promotion.

Boyle said he doesn't buy the argument that losing access to menthol tobacco sales will wipe out Minneapolis corner stores. He said such dire predictions remind him of fears 10 years ago when Minnesota outlawed smoking in bars and restaurants

"It didn't happen then and it's not going to happen now," Boyle said. If the city's health, environment and community engagement committee approves the restriction, the proposal will go before the full council on Friday.