Friday Roundtable: Curbing the effects of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's accounts for an overwhelming majority of all dementia cases. It is caused by proteins or plaques that build up in the brain.

New research shows that African Americans appear to be at greater risk for dementia and Alzheimer's. Currently there is no cure, but today we'll discuss the new frontier of Alzheimer's research and your best avenues for prevention.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with:

• Dr. Ron Petersen, a physician and the Director of the Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

• Phyllis Ferrell, the Global Alzheimer's Disease Platform Team Leader for Lilly BioMedicines.

• Dr. Michael Rosenbloom, Director of the Center for Memory & Aging at the University of Minnesota.

