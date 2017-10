Man dead in shooting outside St. Paul strip club

Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a St. Paul strip club.

Officers were called to the Lamplighter Lounge about 2 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. A man was found on the ground in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers and paramedics attempted to save him.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was found.

The victim hasn't been identified. The homicide is the 17th in St. Paul this year.