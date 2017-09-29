Business executive Susan Marvin on values and purpose

Susan Marvin, vice chair of The Marvin Companies. Courtesy of St. John's University

A talk by longtime Marvin Companies executive Susan Marvin. The company is headquartered in Warroad, Minn., six miles from the Canadian border, and Susan Marvin believes it's important to keep a healthy and vital rural America.

She spoke at St. John's University about purpose, values, and the importance of reputation, and she says honor is not dead in business.

Marvin Companies is a family business, which now has fourth generation workers. Susan Marvin started working there at age 10, as a switchboard operator after school and on weekends. All told, she has worked for Marvin for 36 years, twenty years as its president. Susan Marvin says it's important to enrich the places we live and work.

Susan Marvin is vice chair of The Marvin Companies. She spoke September 7, 2017 at St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict, as part of the Mark Kennedy Frontiers of Freedom Lecture series.