Vikings confirm season-ending ACL tear for Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is helped off the field. Jim Mone | AP

Minnesota Vikings rookie running back sensation Dalvin Cook tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the third quarter of Sunday's game and is out for the rest of the season.

Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the test results Monday morning in a meeting with reporters, adding, "I expect him to come back and be the same that he was."

Cook appeared to step awkwardly during a third quarter run and reached toward his knee as he fell to the ground. While he left on his own power, he and Vikings staff appeared to be animated and distressed.

The running back's loss will be a big blow to the team for the rest of the season. Cook in his first game with the Vikings broke Adrian Peterson's record for most rushing yards by a Vikings rookie in his debut and was a potential NFL rookie of the year candidate given his performances in his first three games.