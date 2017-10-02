Water postcards from Minnesota

Guide on the lake

Gregg Schroeder Peter Cox | MPR News

Gregg Schroeder runs Schroeder's Guide Service on Lake Minnetonka and Waconia Lake. He's been a fishing guide for 32 years. Schroeder grew up fishing the lakes, and also spent several years on the national professional walleye and muskie circuits.

by Peter Cox

Captain on the Mississippi

Captain Bob Deck stands in front of the new river cruise logo at the Harriet Island dock in St. Paul. Maria Alejandra Cardona | MPR News

Captain Bob Deck, of the Paddleford Packet Boat Company, has been working on the river since 1975.

by Solveig Wastvedt

Lake Phalen, a place of community and healing

Kao Vue has been been visiting Lake Phalen ever since he moved to Minnesota from Laos 15 years ago. Doualy Xaykaothao

On the border of Maplewood and St. Paul, Lake Phalen serves as a center of community, the outdoors and healing. Kao Vue has been visiting the lake since moving to Minnesota from Laos 15 years ago.

by Doualy Xaykaothao

A home on the lake

Kenzie Phelps enjoys getting out several times a week in his rowing skull on Julia Lake. Paul Middlestaedt for MPR News

Lake resident Kenzie Phelps has owned the a lake property since 1989 and have lived here since 1994, but traditions on the lake can go back generations. "We still feel like we're some of the newcomers around the lake because there are a lot of people who have lived here and handed down their places for years and years family after family after family."

by Kirstin Marohn

Fond du Lac Band restores wild rice to keep harvest tradition alive

His canoe almost completely hidden in wild rice, Bruce Martineau poles to the shore of Deadfish Lake, Zhaaganaashiins Odabiwining in the Ojibwe language. Dan Kraker | MPR News

For the past 20 years the Fond du Lac Ojibwe band has worked to bring wild rice back to the reservation after irrigation ditches dug a century ago nearly wiped it out. Now Deadfish Lake, Zhaaganaashiins Odabiwining in the Ojibwe language, is blanketed so thick with wild rice this time of year it doesn't even look like a lake.

by Dan Kraker

The St. Croix Superintendant

St. Croix Scenic Riverway Park Superintendent Julie Galonska Evan Frost | MPR News

Julie Galonska is the first woman to serve as superintendent of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. Galonska talks about the role of the Park Service, its mission and her personal connection to the St. Croix.

by Evan Frost

We take care of the lake, and the lake provides for us

Russ Brenny on the shore of Red Lake John Enger | MPR News

Red Lake, a nearly 300,000 acre body of water at the center of the Red Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota. Enrolled band members are the only people allowed on the lake, so it's largely untouched. Russ Brenny manages the fishery there. He says, the lake is at the core of his tribe's culture.

by John Enger

Maintaining Rice Creek

The Rice Creek watershed district stretches across four counties in the north metro before the creek reaches the Mississippi River. For Shoreview residents Cyndi Kieman and Tim Sorbo Rice Creek is something to be tended and enjoyed.

by Mike Moen