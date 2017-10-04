Intelligence Squared debate: Is the US health care system terminally broken?

Cost sharing MPR News Graphic | Information via HealthCare.gov

Do we need to design tomorrow's health care on a clean slate, or can the current system be jolted back to life? Three doctors and a public health expert debate the motion, "The US health care system is terminally broken."

FOR: Shannon Brownlee, Visiting Scientist, Harvard School of Public Health & Sr. Vice President, Lown Institute.

FOR: Dr. Robert Pearl, Former CEO, The Permanente Medical Group.

AGAINST: Dr. Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Bioethicist & Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, University of Pennsylvania.

AGAINST: Dr. David T. Feinberg, President & CEO, Geisinger.

This debate was recorded in Rochester at the Mayo Clinic Center for Innovation, at the annual Mayo Transform conference. September 28, 2017.