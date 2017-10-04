The re-segregation of American schools

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has watched the evolution of segregation in schools throughout America, and in recent years she's noticed a startling trend: it's coming back.

In her childhood, Hannah-Jones rode the bus to a high-achieving public school in Waterloo, Iowa where she was one of only a few kids of color.

As a mother, she and her husband faced an agonizing choice: Put her daughter in the struggling public school in their neighborhood or send her to a wealthier school farther away.

Hannah-Jones joined MPR News Host Kerri Miller for a conversation about growing challenges parents face when choosing a school for their children — and how those choices are largely allowing segregation to creep back into the American school system.

