Steve Berger's friend recalls 'inseparable' friendship, final moments in Vegas

Steve Berger EFS Advisors via KARE 11

"He had my back and I had his."

That's how Josh Decker remembers Steve Berger, his friend, co-worker and old St. Olaf College roommate who was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Berger, a financial adviser and dad who lived in Shorewood, Minn., was confirmed dead Tuesday afternoon. In an interview with KARE 11, Decker recounted their lives spent together and their final moments.

"I saw him on the ground, and I saw him covered in his own blood. The guns were still going off," Decker said. He tried to save his friend from the violence at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, but it was impossible amid the chaos.

• 'Hard to go back to normal life': Minnesotans who survived Vegas shooting

Decker describes Berger, 44, as a doting father of three.

"He was always at all of their sporting events, and all their activities," Decker told KARE. "I remember having him talk to his son over the phone and telling his son that he needed to do his homework or he wasn't going to play sports anymore.

"I remember him being a very firm and fair parent."

Friends would tell Decker they didn't know anyone closer than Steve and Josh. The duo bonded over shared love of sports, business and having "adventures" together, Decker said.

"We were inseparable for many years," Decker said. "Our friendship was 10 out of 10."

Hear a clip of KARE 11 reporter Karla Hult's interview with Decker using the audio player above, or see the entire segment on KARE's website.