With uncertain future, 'Dreamers' face a deadline

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is the program for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. DACA allows those young people get a work permit, a social security number, a driver's license, even loans for houses.

The Trump administration has announced plans to end DACA and Thursday is an important deadline in that process. It's the day by which the so-called "Dreamers" must apply to renew their legal status if that status expires on or before March 5.

Kara Lynum of the Lynum Law Office in St. Paul talked about the importance of this deadline.

