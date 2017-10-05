St. Paul police involved in shooting on east side, dept. says

The St. Paul police department says officers were involved in a shooting on the city's east side Thursday.

Officers had been called to the area on a report of shots fired.

St. Paul police say it happened in the 400 block of Earl Street, about a block north of Interstate 94 in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Someone living in the area said they heard three quick shots at about 6:30 p.m., but didn't see or hear anything else.

No officers were hurt, police said.

SPPD Ofcs involved in OIS on the 400 blk of Earl St after responding to a report of shots fired. Updates and media avail will be posted here pic.twitter.com/ywxuVxDyJD — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) October 5, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.