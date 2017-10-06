The politics of America's guns

Polls suggest Americans support stricter gun control laws, but gun legislation doesn't tend to move forward in Washington D.C. Why is that? A roundtable of experts sat down with MPR News' Kerri Miller to try and answer that question.

Guests:

Robert Spitzer — Chair of the Political Science Department at SUNY-Cortland and author of "Guns Across America: Reconciling Gun Rules And Rights"

Brian Levin — Director for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino

Adam Winkler — Law Professor at UCLA and author of "Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America"

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.