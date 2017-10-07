A 'hypnotic,' 'pointillistic' novel

'Reservoir 13' by Jon McGregor Courtesy of publisher

The British novelist Jon McGregor isn't well known in the U.S. yet, but bookseller David Enyeart thinks that will certainly change.

McGregor landed on the Man Booker longlist for the third time this year, this time with his novel "Reservoir 13."

"It's a portrait of an English village over about 12 years," Enyeart said. "It begins with the disappearance of a girl who is hiking on the moors with her family and it follows the repercussions that creates in the village over time."

McGregor "tells the book in very small fragments. ... It's a beautiful pointillistic portrait, which becomes really hypnotic as the book continues."

"Although it takes place over a dozen years, it really pulls you through the entire way," Enyeart said. "It's a very different novel, not one you've read a lot of places. I can't recommend it enough for everyone this fall."

