Flyover: Let's talk gun control, again

People pause at a memorial set up for victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Almost immediately after a man with 23 guns stashed in his 32nd-story Las Vegas hotel room opened fire on concert on the ground below, killing 59 people and hurting more than 500 others, our nation's divisive gun control debate began once again.

Horrific mass shootings like these are just the beginning of America's gun violence epidemic. Some 33,000 people die from guns each year in the U.S., which has the highest gun ownership rate on the planet.

This week on Flyover, we're having the gun control debate.

Shooting after shooting, so many of our conversations on this topic just lead to dead ends. While it's a highly divisive issue, there are some ideas that have widespread agreement.

For example, people on both ends of the left-right political spectrum tend to agree we should prevent people with mental illness and those on federal no-fly or watch lists from purchasing guns, according to a Pew Research study released in June.

What else is out there for widely agreeable gun-control measures?

How can we reduce the number of gun-related deaths?

