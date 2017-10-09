Truth, Politics and Power: The Politics of Disaster

Obie Lands begins cleanup at his home inundated by floodwaters caused by Hurricane Irma Sept. 12, 2017, near Palatka, Fla.

The government response to hurricanes, floods and serious storms. An enormous flood in 1927 shaped national politics and changed the way Americans think about the size and role of government. Neal Conan explores the role of the Army Corps of Engineers, the national flood insurance program, and the secret history of FEMA.

From former NPR host Neal Conan's "Truth, Politics and Power" series.

Guests are:

John M. Barry, author of "Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How it Changed America." He has written for the New York Times, Fortune and Time magazines.

Michael Grunwald, senior staff writer for Politico, and author of "The Swamp: The Everglades, Florida, and the Politics of Paradise."

Garrett Graff, journalist and author of "Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself-- While the Rest of Us Die." He is executive director of the Aspen Institute's Cybersecurity and Technology Program.