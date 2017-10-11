California wildfires have killed 21 people; more high winds forecast

An aerial image from Tuesday shows a neighborhood that was destroyed by an intense and fast-moving wildfire in Santa Rosa, Calif., this week. Newly homeless residents of California wine country are beginning to get details about the damages.
