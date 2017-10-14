At least 1 dead in small plane crash north of Twin Cities

Authorities say at least one person died when a small plane crashed into the Mississippi River near Ramsey, north of the Twin Cities.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the plane struck a set of power lines and went down into the water around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities do not know how many people were aboard the plane.

The sheriff's office says a woman was pulled from the water by witnesses. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Authorities say dive teams will be on scene Saturday to try and find the aircraft. The recovery efforts are being hampered by high water levels and rapid current on the river.

Officials have not determined where the plane's departure point or destination.