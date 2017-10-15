Second body recovered following plane crash in Mississippi River

Authorities say they have recovered the body of the pilot who was flying a small plane that struck power lines and crashed into the Mississippi River near Ramsey Friday night.

The Anoka County sheriff's department said divers on Sunday located the plane on the river's bottom and towed it to shore. An adult male's body was found in the wreckage. Investigators believe it is 47-year-old Chad Rygwall of Princeton. His wife, 48-year-old Jill Rygwall was found Friday night and pulled from the water by witnesses.

Lt. Brent Erickson with the sheriff's office said they aren't looking for any other victims.

The plane's wreckage was located two miles upstream from the crash site. Erickson called the recovery effort extremely difficult because of high water levels and fast currents.

Erickson said the small single-engine plane took off Friday from the unregulated Princeton airport. The airport does not require time logs, so few flight plan details are known.

Shortly before the crash, witnesses reported the plane was flying low. Erickson said there was no indication of mechanical issues before the plane crashed into power lines before going into the water.

"We believe, he was flying upriver, so he was flying in a westerly direction," said Erickson. "The skies were clear last night, we believe it's possible he may have been blinded by the sun and that may have played a part in him not being able to see the power lines."

Erickson said Chad Rygwall had been licensed as a pilot for five years.

The sheriff's office said the couple has a 13-year-old son who is in the custody of grandparents.