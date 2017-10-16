Flood of 'Me Too' brings attention to sexual harassment and assault

Social media platforms are filled right now with a simple phrase: "Me too."

It started Sunday after actress Alyssa Milano asked people on Twitter to reply "me too" if they've been sexually harassed or assaulted. Thousands of women have done just that, to raise awareness about the issue, following the news about decades of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

MPR news host Tom Weber talked with two guests working to fight sexual assault and harassment in Minnesota: Teri Walker McLaughlin, executive director of the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Gavin Grivna, assistant director of the University of Minnesota's Aurora Center for Advocacy & Education.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.