Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' topped charts 30 years ago

While it's often thought of as a song about facing your challenges head-on, Whitesnake leader David Coverdale actually wrote it to describe his feelings at the end of his first marriage. The video for the song featured actress Tawny Kitaen. She and Coverdale got married in 1989. They divorced two years later.