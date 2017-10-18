Anti-semitism in Minneapolis history

Part 1: An unsavory part of Minnesota's past. In the 1930's and 1940's, Minneapolis had the dubious distinction of being one of the most anti-Semitic cities in America.

Minnesota Public Radio producers John Biewen and Beth Friend explored that piece of Minnesota history in a documentary titled, "No Jews Allowed." It was originally broadcast in 1992.

Part 2: Another, unrelated, chapter in American history: Navy Lt. John Kerry, testifying on April 22, 1971 before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, representing Vietnam Veterans Against the War. The fighting in Vietnam would continue for nearly two more years.

Kerry went on to chair the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and to serve as US Senator and Secretary of State.