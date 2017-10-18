A major distraction': Is a mega-deal like Amazon's HQ2 always worth it?

Amazon's Seattle campus has ballooned in size as the company became one of the world's fast-growing businesses. Now, cities are deciding how much they are willing to give to lure Amazon's second headquarters.
Amazon's Seattle campus has ballooned in size as the company became one of the world's fast-growing businesses. Now, cities are deciding how much they are willing to give to lure Amazon's second headquarters. 