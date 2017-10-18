Violent Femmes to play First Avenue

The Violent Femmes are playing a sold-out show Wednesday night at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

Singer/songwriter Gordon Gano and bassist Brian Ritchie, who started the band in Milwaukee in 1980, are still playing together despite some public spats. After Gano allowed one of their songs to be used in a Wendy's commercial, Ritchie posted this on a reporter's blog: "Gordon Gano lost his songwriting ability many years ago, probably due to his own lack of self-respect as his willingness to prostitute our songs demonstrates."