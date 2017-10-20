A tragic anniversary for Lynyrd Skynyrd fans

Forty years ago, shortly after their "Street Survivors" album came out, three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd were killed and six others were severely injured in a plane crash.

The NTSB determined that the pilots failed to recognize that they didn't have enough fuel to get to their destination.

The author of a book about Aerosmith reports that earlier in the year Aerosmith had considered chartering the same plane and crew for their tour, but decided against it after seeing the two pilots share a bottle of Jack Daniels while the plane was being inspected.