At a hearing for Bowe Bergdahl, the focus is on President Trump

U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl (center) is escorted to the military courthouse at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Oct. 16, the day he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl (center) is escorted to the military courthouse at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Oct. 16, the day he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. 