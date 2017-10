How Bob Dylan's songs evolved over time

Bob Dylan Courtesy of the artist

Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples will be playing at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night at Carleton College in Northfield, acclaimed rock music journalist Greil Marcus will be talking about Dylan's music. He will focus on how Dylan's songs have evolved over time.

Marcus chatted with Bill DeVille, host of the United States of Americana on The Current.