Plans unveiled for Dayton's building in downtown Mpls.

New York based-developers revealed ambitious redevelopment plans for the historic Dayton's building in downtown Minneapolis on Monday that are designed to transform the site into a community hub.

601W Cos., along with partners the Telos Group, LLC and United Properties, began sweeping renovations after acquiring the building in March.

The new plans for the Nicollet Mall building include modern designs while maintaining the historic core of the site, said Telos President Brian Whiting.

"There are some very specific gems within the building that have not only been well preserved, but have a lot of memories tied up in them and those we are going to embrace," Whiting said.

Iconic elements such as the fourth-floor women's bathroom and rooftop facade will be preserved, as will the old Dayton's department store name.

The renovated building will house office, retail and dining space.