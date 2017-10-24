Joshua Johnson on journalism in tumultuous times

Joshua Johnson is the host of 1A, a program heard five mornings a week on MPR News.

The national conversation, launched just before the inauguration of President Trump, takes on some of the most pressing issues of our time. It's produced by WAMU in Washington, D.C. and distributed by National Public Radio.

Before taking the helm at 1A, Johnson hosted Truth Be Told, a public radio series which explored race in America, and was a morning host at KQED in San Francisco. He grew up in West Palm Beach, Fla.

To hear Johnson's thoughts on journalism use the audio player above.