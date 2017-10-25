What if Mavis Staples had married Bob Dylan?

Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples. Courtesy of the artist

Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples will be performing Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

This is the first time they've toured together but Staples and Dylan have known each other for a long time, and even dated for a while in the 1960s.

Staples said Dylan asked her to marry him, but she turned him down because she felt she was too young. Staples told the Guardian, "I often think about what would have happened if I'd married Bobby. If we'd had some little plum-crushers, how our lives would be. The kids would be singing now, and Bobby and I would be holding each other up."