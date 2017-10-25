Michele Norris on race and cultural identity

In 2010 Michele Norris started The Race Card Project, in which she encourages ordinary people to sum up their views on race using six words. The project originally started as a part of NPR's Morning Edition. Since then the Race Card Project has partnered with the city of Minneapolis, the University of Oregon and ProPublica.

MPR News host Tom Weber talked with Norris about her project and about whether President Trump has changed the national conversation on race.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.