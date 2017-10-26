Intermedia Arts puts its building up for sale

The financially troubled Intermedia Arts is selling its south Minneapolis home.

In a statement this week, the Intermedia Board said that while it remains committed to the organization's mission, outstanding debts have left it no other option.

The organization laid off its entire staff last month in the face of outstanding debts. Board co-chair Omar Akbar said the board remains committed to Intermedia's mission, but it's unclear how the organization will move forward after the sale.

"The honest answer is we don't know," Akbar said. "What we do know is that we are a volunteer board of directors that is solely motivated by the mission and the sale process doesn't change that."

In recent years, Intermedia Arts has offered a venue for dozens of arts and other groups, focusing on underserved communities. The board said it will continue discussions with the community on what to do now. The statement also said Intermedia has now paid outstanding wages to staff.

Akbar said he hopes the public discussion of the organization's future will continue and become clearer once the sale is completed. The board is eager to hear from anyone with suggestions, he said.