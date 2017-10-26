In Mpls., busted-up guns become 'surreal' art exhibit

In the foreground, 'Disease Vector #1' by Mike Klein, on display Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Gamut Gallery in Minneapolis, Minn., as part of the Art is My Weapon: Creatively Addressing Violence exhibition. The show uses art to comment on controversy surrounding gun violence. 