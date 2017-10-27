Roundtable: The First Amendment on college campuses

What do former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former FBI director James Comey and American Enterprise Institute scholar Charles Murray all have in common?

Their recent invitations to speak on college campuses have all been met with fierce protest.

Rice decided not to speak at Rutgers University's commencement in 2014 after weeks of student and faculty protests over her role in the Iraq war.

Comey's September convocation address at Howard University was drowned out by students singing and chanting.

And at Middlebury College last spring, protest of Murray, author of "The Bell Curve," turned physical, injuring a professor in the process.

Are college campuses still committed to the core principle of American identity that is freedom of speech?

And how well do students and faculty understand what the First Amendment means?

For this week's Friday Roundtable, MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with three experts about the state of free speech on campus:

• Danielle Allen, a government professor at Harvard University and the author of several books including "Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A."

• Peter Berkowitz, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and the author of several books including "Constitutional Conservatism: Liberty, Self-Government, and Political Moderation."

• Brian Rosenberg, president of Macalester College.

Use the audio player above to hear the full conversation