Best poetry collections of 2017: Poets' picks

Jill McDonough is one of those rare poets whose voice is so distinctive, so fully realized and authentic, you could pick her poems out of a lineup with your eyes closed. That's what makes spending time in the company of her latest book, "Reaper," such a pleasure.

The 60 poems that make up the collection range from slyly funny ("This is. Like. The Best. Time.": "I'm embarrassed I can't think of anything/I want 3D printed. Suddenly able/to make anything I can imagine, I think/of the broken dial on the blender, the earring I lost/last year"), to the hilarious ("Rat's Ass," too bawdy to quote here), to the heartbreaking ("LOFTY VIEW": "It's kind of sweet that we're so sure/we're never really wrong. But drones crash, or/we lose them, or we think we see the bad guys/and hit a wedding, a funeral, two kids on a bike"), to the just plain cool (there's a poem composed entirely of code names) and animating each one of them is McDonough's unerring moral compass, her fierce wit, her generosity of spirit.

And that's what you need to pull off a book like this, a book about drone warfare, the technologizing of death, and the extent to which every single one of us is implicated in the wholesale murder and destruction that's being perpetrated daily, in our name, all over the world. It's a dark, and darkly hilarious, book that manages to delight and disturb at the same time.

Jay Hopler is the author of "The Abridged History of Rainfall."

