Political Junkie: Will 2018 be the year of 'we can't afford it?'

The Friday before Christmas, President Trump signed a tax bill into law. It marks the first major legislative victory for Trump and his administration, but it may come at a hefty price in the new year.

MPR News contributor Chris Farrell talked with the Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, about the signing of the tax bill, the federal budget and the chances of bipartisan support in 2018.

