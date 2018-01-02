Al Franken officially resigns Senate seat

Al Franken looks over at his wife Franni and thanked her for always being at his side at an event last week in Minneapolis.

Al Franken has officially resigned his Senate seat, effective as of noon central time Tuesday.

A top Franken staffer said the senator submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Mark Dayton Tuesday morning.

That leaves Minnesota with just one U.S. Senator from now until the time Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is sworn in, which is expected around noon Wednesday.

She'll hold the seat until a special election in November determine who will serve the balance of Franken's second term, which ends in 2020. Franken decided to step down after several woman came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.