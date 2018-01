The Monkees, left to right: Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork (seated) and Mickey Dolenz in May 1967.

"Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn and Jones" by the Monkees was No. 1 on the Billboard album chart 50 years ago.

It was landmark achievement for the Monkees in their evolution from actors in a TV show to a real band creating their own music.

One of the songs guitarist Mike Nesmith wrote for the album is a commentary about the riots on L.A.'s Sunset Strip over a curfew designed to control the counter culture. It is believed to include the first use of the Moog synthesizer in a rock song.