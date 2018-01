Wisconsin buggy driver killed in crash with semi

Wisconsin police are investigating a fatal crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a Minnesota semi driver.

The State Patrol says the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 10 near Osseo, Wis., shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A westbound semi struck the rear of the buggy, and the buggy driver, 26-year-old Moses Petersheim of Osseo, was fatally injured. He was the only occupant.

The semi driver, 36-year-old Derek Hedburg of St. Cloud, was not injured.