Could the Timberwolves compete for a championship?

The Minnesota Vikings' outstanding season and chance to play in a hometown Super Bowl has dominated the local sports scene this fall. But they've overshadowed another pro team having a breakthrough year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on pace to win nearly 50 games and secure a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. In the off season, coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau brought in several veteran players to complement his young stars, Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony Towns.

Britt Robson writes about the Timberwolves for The Athletic. He discussed the season so far with Morning Edition producer Jim Bickal.

