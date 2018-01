1 dead after shooting in Dinkytown

Minneapolis Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead near the University of Minnesota campus.

Around 2:15 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a house on the 500 block of 12th Avenue SE.

Another person wounded in the same incident showed up at Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. That person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.