Photos: Celebs wear black in show of solidarity at Golden Globes

Celebrities at the Golden Globes overwhelmingly wore black in support of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Sunday night's demonstration at the Golden Globes was promoted by the recently formed Time's Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry who have banded together to advocate for gender parity in executive ranks and provide legal defense aid for sexual harassment victims.

Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson and Amy Poehler were just a few of the actresses who brought gender and racial justice activists as their guests.

Streep attended with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; Williams with Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement; and Watson brought Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a black-feminist organization.

In a statement Sunday, the advocates said they were inspired by the Time's Up initiative. They said the goal in attending was to shift focus away from the perpetrators and back on survivors and creating lasting change.