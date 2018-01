Justin Timberlake speaks at an event in California in September 2017.

Justin Timberlake has released a single called "Filthy" from his forthcoming album "Man of the Woods."

That album is set to come out on Feb. 2, just two days before Timberlake will be in Minneapolis to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a video statement, he said, "this album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I've ever written, where I'm from."

Timberlake was raised in a wooded suburb of Memphis, Tenn., along the Mississippi River.