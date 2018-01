Why politics are more divisive than race or class

A Pew Research poll shows that a majority of Americans rate the divide between Republicans and Democrats as being stronger than other divisions in the country - including race and class.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to Suzanne Chod, associate professor at of political science at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, about why American politics feels more divisive than ever — and what can be done to bridge the divide.

