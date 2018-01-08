A neuroscientist explains the power of sleep

Sleeping woman Wikimedia Commons

Neuroscientist Matthew Walker believes that lack of sleep is the greatest public health challenge we face in the 21st century. He says the lack of sleep is making us sick, making us fat and making us dumb.

Learn what the brain is doing while we're asleep, and why it matters.

Walker is the author of "Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams." He's a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley and the director of the Sleep and Neuroimaging Laboratory. Previously he was a sleep researcher and professor at Harvard University and the founder of the Center for Human Sleep Science.

He spoke October 26, 2017 at the Commonwealth Club of California.

To listen to his speech, click the audio player above.

