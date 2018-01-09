How some people thrive after traumatic experiences

"Supernormal" by Meg Jay Courtesy of Meg Jay

Fifty-five years ago, the psychologist Victor Goertzel and his wife Mildred studied 400 famous men and women to look at how childhood experiences affect success later in life. They found that 75 percent of these individuals had grown up with some kind of adverse experience. Despite the childhood trauma, these individuals went on to be highly successful people.

Resilience isn't limited to celebrities. In her new book, "Supernormal: the untold story of adversity and resilience," psychologist Meg Jay examines what makes some people shut down after experiencing traumatic events, and others — who she calls "supernormals" — thrive. Jay spoke with MPR News host Kerri Miller about the book and heard from listeners who had their own stories of triumphing over adversity.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.