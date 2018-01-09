Mine supporters sue to void Dayton order against Twin Metals

Signs supporting mining and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reside next to each other before a Twin Metals lease renewal public listening session July 13, 2016 at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center in Duluth, Minn.

A pro-mining group is suing to overturn an order by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton that dealt a blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely.

Dayton last March directed the Department of Natural Resources not to enter into any new access or lease agreements for mining operations on state-owned lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, citing the environmental risk to the pristine wilderness.

Up North Jobs said Tuesday it filed a lawsuit in St. Louis County District Court last week seeking an injunction to let mineral exploration continue there, saying Dayton's order violated state statutes.

Twin Metals overcame an even more serious blow last month when the Trump administration reversed the Obama administration and decided it should renew the federal mineral rights leases needed for the project.