Twin Cities technical college gives 'all clear' after lockdown

Updated 3:40 p.m. | Posted 3:04 p.m.

Dakota County Technical and Community College has lifted a lockdown ordered Wednesday afternoon after a student reported seeing a man on the Rosemount campus carrying what appeared to be a holstered gun.

The college prohibits firearms on its property.

Following the report, school leaders and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to the campus put the school in lockdown at about 1:30 p.m. and told people to stay in place.

After an "extensive search," the man was not found and the lockdown was lifted at 2:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a statement, adding that while an investigation continues, "there is no known threat to the campus at this time."