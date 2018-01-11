As temps drop, expect a slick morning commute

Your morning commute is going to be icy. Very.

Road/Weather Update:



Snowmageddon 2018 has not made an appearance thus far, however Icemageddon has. Roads are slick, drive with care. #mnwx — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) January 11, 2018

A rapid drop in temperatures overnight is making for slick roads and sidewalks Thursday morning. Areas of freezing drizzle will also contribute to the slippery mess. Up north, that wintry mix is expected to switch over to snow later Thursday.

Several schools up north have canceled classes for the day, including in Duluth.

It’s an ice day! No school in #Duluth today because of ice, not snow. Drive, and walk, carefully! — dan kraker (@dankraker) January 11, 2018

The National Weather Service says temperatures are likely to fall another 20 degrees in the Twin Cities by midnight. The Arctic air will linger until the middle of next week.