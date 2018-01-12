The technology divide: How can we make tech jobs more inviting to women?

Ayanna Washington, 17, a junior at Roseville High School, works through a HTML coding problem, Feb. 13, 2016, at Metro State University's Midway Campus in St. Paul, Minn.

According to the National Center for Women and Information Technology, only 25 percent of all computing jobs were held by women in 2015.

So what can companies do to ensure that women are getting a seat at the computer? And what should women look for when they are searching for jobs in the tech industry?

Jess Erickson of Facebook and Deb Bauler of Cargill joined MPR News host Tom Weber to talk about how companies can be more inviting to women and how women can advocate for themselves.

