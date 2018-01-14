Rochester police say car accident led to fatal shooting

Rochester police say a 17-year-old driver has died after he was shot by another driver following a car accident.

Police said the suspect had a permit to carry a gun and called 911.

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the Northeast part of the city. When police arrived they found the victim, Muhammed Rahim of Rochester, with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin said Rahim was driving a car with three passengers when the accident happened.

"After the car accident, both drivers exited their vehicles as well as a passenger from what we'll call the victim vehicle and there was a confrontation between those two individuals and the 25-year-old driver," said Sherwin.

Sherwin said the suspect and victim did not know each other and they do not believe the shooting was a result of road rage.

In a release, Rochester Police said investigators are looking to speak with "the occupant(s) of a newer red SUV that was occupied by a white female in her 30s, that was driving eastbound on 31st St. at the time of this incident."